DENPASAR, Indonesia — Bali's airport will close for 24 hours, the internet will be turned off and streets emptied as the predominantly Hindu island in Indonesia marks its New Year with an annual day of silence.

"Nyepi" begins at 6 a.m. Thursday, clearing beaches and all public spaces of people except for special patrols to ensure silence is observed. For the second year, phone companies will turn off the mobile internet on the island, home to more than 4 million people.

Balinese will stay indoors, covering windows and keeping lights off for the day of reflection that is the most sacred in Balinese Hinduism. Any tourists on the island have to stay in their hotels.

The night before Nyepi is celebrated with noisy "ogoh-ogoh" processions of giant scary figures symbolizing evil spirits.