No felony charges will be filed against the high-profile attorney who ran over and killed a runner in St. Paul nearly a year ago, the Hennepin County attorney’s office announced Wednesday, putting aside suspicions that he was on his phone or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Motorist Peter Berge struck 35-year-old Scott Spoo late in the afternoon on Feb. 22, 2017, after drifting into the wrong lane several times on Mississippi River Boulevard at Dayton Avenue.

About a week after hitting Spoo in the crosswalk, Berge was found to have an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to his friend Mike Salovich. Berge had told police that “his condition was the cause of his impaired behavior,” one court filing in his case read.

In ruling against charging Berge, 61, of St. Paul, Freeman said the attorney had no drugs or alcohol in his system, as police suspected, when he hit Spoo at 4:39 p.m. Freeman added that Berge had not been on his phone since 4:26 p.m.

“This is a tragic and sad case,” Freeman said in a statement accompanying his announcement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Spoo’s family. Had Mr. Berge been drinking or if he had fled the scene, we could have charged him with criminal vehicular homicide. That was not the case. There was no evidence of gross negligence, either.”

At the time of the crash, Berge was the ethics chairman for the Hennepin County Bar Association. He also was web director for Minnesota Continuing Legal Education, a nonprofit established by the Minnesota State Bar Association that develops various educational services for lawyers. He left that job weeks before the crash.

The case was moved to Hennepin County because Berge has been a supporter and contributor to Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s campaign committee.

Spoo, of St. Paul, was an avid runner and bicyclist who had worked for 3M in the Twin Cities for 11 years and was an engineer.