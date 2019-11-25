ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An intruder didn't count on an 82-year-old woman living alone being an award-winning bodybuilder with nerves of steel.
Willie Murphy tells WHAM she was getting ready for bed Thursday at her home in Rochester, New York, when a man pounded on the door and said he needed an ambulance.
Murphy called police but wouldn't open the door. Then the man broke in.
She says she clobbered him with a table, poured shampoo in his face and was beating him with a broom when police arrived.
The man was sent to a hospital. Police tweeted a selfie with Murphy, calling her "tough as nails."
Murphy works out almost daily at a Rochester gym and says she can deadlift 225 pounds.
