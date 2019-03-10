GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Nearly two dozen people were taken to hospitals after a bus wreck in coastal South Carolina.
Authorities say a SUV crashed head on into a Williamsburg County transit bus around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Georgetown County. The bus then rolled over into a ditch.
No one was killed, but Georgetown County Fire and EMS Assistant Chief Tony Hucks told news outlets at least 22 people were taken to several hospitals, including at least one by helicopter.
Authorities say there were 38 people on the bus, which left Kingstree earlier Saturday morning.
A special team of state troopers is investigating the wreck.
