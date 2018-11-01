MADISON, Wis. — A Waunakee woman has pleaded no contest to homicide by drunken driving in the death of a University of Wisconsin student.
Twenty-one-year-old Alexandra Ihm died in March 2017 from a pulmonary embolism as she recovered from injuries she received when she was struck by a car in Madison. A criminal complaint attributed the pulmonary embolism to her injuries.
Twenty-five-year-old Nicole Bruns drove away after striking Ihm and was arrested a short time later. The complaint says her blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit to drive.
The State Journal says Bruns is facing up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Ramsey County's Ponds at Battle Creek Golf Course to run on sun
More than 60 solar panels are up and running at Ramsey County's The Ponds at Battle Creek Golf Course, the latest step by the county to power its entire park system with renewable energy.
Local
Schneider National: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
GREEN BAY, Wis. _ Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $70.7 million.On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said…
Local
Enrollment open for Minnesota's health insurance marketplace
Enrollment is open for Minnesota's health insurance marketplace.
Variety
C.J.: Never heard of bandy? There's even a U.S. Hall of Fame
On Monday, the governing body that oversees bandy, a team sport played on ice, inducted two players into its Hall of Fame — Minneapolis native Chris Preiss and Swedish-American Jasper Felder.
East Metro
Dump truck crash downs power poles in Inver Grove Heights; major road closed
Some Xcel Energy customers are without electricity.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.