OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A clerk at a suburban Kansas City phone store will not be charged in the fatal shooting of a man who police say was trying to rob the store.
Fox4KC reports the Johnson County District Attorney's office announced Monday that the June 10 shooting at a Boost Mobile store in Overland Park was self-defense.
Police say DeShawn Brim, of Raytown, Missouri, was armed with a handgun when he tried to rob the store.
The store clerk pulled out a handgun and shot Brim as he jumped over the counter toward the employee.
Prosecutors say the employee feared for his life and the life of a co-worker when he shot Brim.
