MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Miami Beach police officer will not face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of an attempted bank robber who was armed with a razor and claimed to have a bomb.

The Miami Herald reports Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle wrote a July 19 memo that concluded the officer was justified in using deadly force against the suspect. The 2015 shooting took place in the middle of Miami Beach's busy Alton Road, and videos posted online by bystanders made national news.

Fernandez Rundle said the 51-year-old suspect, David Winesette, had "indicated a willingness to commit an act of violence."

Miami Beach Police will continue to investigate whether Officer Fabio Cabrera violated department policy. Investigators said Cabrera fired twice just after another officer discharged his stun gun at Winesette.