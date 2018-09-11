LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors in Los Angeles have declined to file charges against Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys after a singer reported last year that he had raped her in his apartment in 2003.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that because the woman, Melissa Schuman from the group Dream, was 18 at the time, the statute of limitations expired in 2013. They did not evaluate the merits of Schuman's story.

Carter's lawyer Michael Holtz said Carter denied the allegations from the start, was confident prosecutors would find no basis for charges and now feels vindicated.

Schuman said in an email Tuesday that she was well aware the statute of limitations would make charges unlikely, but it gives her solace to know her case has been documented, and she is happy she spoke out.