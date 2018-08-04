MILWAUKEE — A Greenfield Police officer will not be criminally charged as a result of a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a fatal crash.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that District Attorney John Chisholm determined Nicholas Meyer's actions were legal.
The single-vehicle crash occurred after Meyer attempted to pull over a pickup truck on March 2.
The driver of the truck fled and Meyer struck the rear quarter panel of the pickup with his squad car in an attempt to get it to stop.
The driver, 25-year-year old Nicholas O'Brien of Greenfield, lost control of the truck and died after it crashed into a tree.
