MILWAUKEE — Jimmy Butler was not with the Minnesota Timberwolves for their Friday morning shootaround in Milwaukee, a few hours ahead of their preseason finale.

Butler has demanded a trade but returned to practice with the team on Wednesday, a session that featured the disgruntled star verbally challenging teammates and coaches.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Butler was not suspended and was doing conditioning work in Minneapolis.

Asked if Butler would play in Minnesota's regular-season opener at San Antonio next Wednesday, Thibodeau said: "The situation remains fluid."