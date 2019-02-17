LARAMIE, Wyo. — Trey Porter scored 14 points, Jordan Caroline and Caleb Martin added 13 apiece, and No. 7 Nevada easily beat Wyoming 82-49 Saturday night for its 10th straight win.

Jazz Johnson contributed 12 points and Tre'Shawn Thurman had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Nevada (24-1, 11-1 Mountain West). The Wolf Pack shot 54.4 percent from the field

Nevada avenged its loss last season at Laramie, when Wyoming defeated the then-No. 23 ranked Wolf Pack 104-103 in two overtimes.

Justin James led Wyoming (6-19, 2-10) with 16 points, followed by TJ Taylor with 13. The Cowboys were just 15 for 50 (30 percent) overall and 6 of 24 from the 3-point line.

Entering the game, the Cowboys had won five of their last six home games against ranked foes dating back to 2012.

Nevada led from the beginning, building a 36-20 halftime advantage on nine points each by Thurman and Cody Martin. Wyoming got only as close as 14 points on a basket by A.J. Banks to open the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolf Pack notch a road win at a venue that visiting teams find difficult to play in because of the 7,220-foot elevation of Laramie.

Wyoming: The Cowboys continue to languish in second-to-last place in the Mountain West but still have an 8-4 advantage at home against Nevada.

UP NEXT

Nevada has another road game when it visits San Diego State on Wednesday night, which will be followed by a March 9 meeting between the two teams to end the season.

Wyoming gets to stay home while hosting UNLV on Tuesday.