RENO, Nev. — Jordan Caroline scored 26 points and No. 7 Nevada cruised to a 100-60 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night, giving Eric Musselman his 100th win as a college coach.
Cody Martin added 19 points and brother Caleb Martin had 18 for the Wolf Pack (19-1, 6-1 Mountain West Conference), who shot 56 percent from the floor and 48 percent beyond the arc. Trey Porter scored 13 and Tre'Shawn Thurman 10.
J.D. Paige led the Rams (7-12, 2-4) with 18 points. Nico Carvacho had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Nevada had huge advantages in points in the paint (40-18), points off turnovers (35-5), fast-break points (14-2) and assists (21-13). Colorado State committed 21 turnovers to Nevada's seven before a crowd of 10,391.
Carvacho entered shooting 60 percent from the field, best in the Mountain West. He was 5 of 13 against Nevada as the Rams shot 40 percent.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado State: The defense struggled again. Colorado State entered ranked second-to-last in the Mountain West in scoring defense (77.1) and blocked shots (1.9), and last in defensive three-point percentage (37 percent). Nevada, the top-scoring offense in the conference, rolled to its second-highest point total of the season.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack have struggled early at times this season, including a 20-point first half in their previous game against Air Force — the lowest output in Musselman's tenure at Nevada. This time, they made 10 of their first 12 shots and entered the break shooting 56 percent from the floor, their third-best mark all season.
UP NEXT
Colorado State: Returns home Saturday against Fresno State.
Nevada: Off this weekend before traveling to Las Vegas for a matchup Tuesday against in-state rival UNLV.
