The No. 6 Gophers volleyball, which is tied for first place with Wisconsin in the Big Ten, will play at Ohio State at 11 a.m. Sunday. It will be their first meeting at newly constructed Covelli Center.

Minnesota (18-3, 12-1 Big Ten) beat the Buckeyes 3-2 on Oct. 30 at Maturi Pavilion after trailing 2-1. Both teams are coming off wins on Friday. The Gophers beat Maryland 3-0 while the Buckeyes (13-12, 6-7) upset the No. 4 Badgers 3-1.

Tommies win on pitch

After playing to a 1-1 tie through overtime, St. Thomas edged host Augsburg in a shootout to win the MIAC women's soccer tournament. The Tommies went 6-for-6 in the shootout, with Paola Del Moral connecting on the deciding sixth shot.

The conference playoffs title was the second in a row for Tommies and earned them a spot in the Division III NCAA field.

Midfielder Ellie Eskierka scored 10 minutes into the game for St. Thomas. Augsburg forward Ashley St. Aubin scored the 70th goal of her career in the 79th minute of the game to tie it and become the MIAC's all-time leader in overall goals.

Augsburg's Emily Chapman and St. Thomas' Sarah Pasternak, who made a diving stop on the Auggies' sixth penalty shot in the shootout, both finished with seven saves.

Gusties finish well

Cole Schwartz's 23rd goal of the season in the 72nd minute was the winner as Gustavus beat St. Thomas 3-1 in the championship game of the MIAC men's soccer tournament at Bethany Lutheran in Mankato. It broke a 1-all tie. Matt Gibbons got the Gusties' final goal in the 89th minute.

Jacob Makela put the Tommies ahead in the 14th minute of the game; Otis Anderson tied it for Gustavus in the 41st minute.

Gustavus is now a perfect 7-0 in MIAC playoff championship games, having won before in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2012 and 2014. No other MIAC men's soccer program has won more than three playoff titles.

Etc.

• Four Gophers wrestlers won individual titles in the Bison Open in Fargo. Devin Skatzka had three pins and a major decision at 174 pounds, Mitch McKee also had four bonus-points wins at 141 and Pat McKee and Brayton Lee beat teammates to win titles at 125 and 149, respectively. Minnesota had 15 individuals reach the semifinals and 12 of them placed in the top three. Of the Gophers' 55 combined victories, 17 came on pins.

• St. Scholastic beat Northwestern (St. Paul) 4-1 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference women's soccer championship game in Duluth behind Morgan Friday's hat trick.

• Concordia (St. Paul), which won its first NSIC regular-season title in women's soccer will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and will host a first-round match against the eighth seed Wayne State at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Augustana, Minnesota State Mankato and Bemidji State were the seeded second through fourth, respectively, and also will host first-round matches the same day.

• The Augustana men's cross-country team finished third in the NCAA Division I Central Region Championships in Joplin, Mo. The Vikings' Aaron Runge also was third as an individual (30:13.3, 10K). Minnesota State Moorhead was the top Minnesota team, placing eighth. In the women's meet, Augustana won with 41 points — nine fewer than Mary. Winona State was a distant fourth (190). Ida Narbuvoll of Mary was the individual winner (20:08.2, 6K).