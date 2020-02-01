– Locked in an even-as-can-be Australian Open semifinal, Dominic Thiem looked up at his guest box, patted his belly and stuck out his tongue, as if to indicate he was feeling sick. He shook his head. He winced.

But in the end, Thiem turned out to be well enough to play, well enough to win.

Thiem, 26, reached his third Grand Slam final overall and first at Melbourne Park by using his baseline bullying to beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) Friday night.

"I was feeling nerves, I think. I was putting so much energy, so much effort in, so my stomach was not ready for that. I think it was rebelling a little bit," Thiem said, laughing about what happened. "But all good. I sometimes have it when I have tough matches."

The No. 5-seeded Thiem's opponent in the title match Sunday will be No. 2 Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, who eliminated Roger Federer on Thursday. Djokovic, 32, will be appearing in his record eighth Australian Open final and 26th Grand Slam final overall.

The two previous major finals for Thiem came on the red clay of the French Open, where he was runner-up to 12-time champion Nadal each of the last two years.

Thiem never had been past the fourth round in Melbourne until now. But this year he has three consecutive wins over top-10 opponents, including No. 1 Nadal in the quarterfinals and, now, No. 7 Zverev.

Thiem was better at crucial junctures. He played three tiebreakers against Nadal, winning all three. Then came two tiebreakers against Zverev — and Thiem took both.

"He's playing the best tennis of his life," said Zverev, who lost in his first Slam semifinal.

•No. 2 Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic beat No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-1 in the women's doubles final.