EUGENE, Ore. — Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points and No. 5 Oregon fought off a late 3-point barrage and outlasted No. 19 Arizona State 77-71 on Friday night.

Maite Cazorla added 16 points and Ruthy Hebard had 14 for the Ducks (16-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who won their ninth game in a row. Oregon made its last six free throws to put the game away.

Kianna Ibis had 22 points to lead the Sun Devils (12-5, 3-3), who scored 15 of their final 17 points from beyond the arc. Jamie Ruden added 12 points off the bench.

Oregon led 65-55 with 6:05 left before ASU used three 3-pointers during an 11-2 run to close to 67-66. Cazorla's step-back jumper and Ionescu's two free throws made it 73-68 before Courtney Ekmark's 3 ended the Sun Devils' scoring and they had to resort to fouling.

Charnea Johnson-Chapman had 10 points, all in the third quarter, and nine rebounds for ASU.

NO. 6 STANFORD 91, WASHINGTON 54

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 11 of her 27 points in the third period and also grabbed 13 rebounds as No. 6 Stanford beat cold-shooting Washington.

Kiana Williams scored 22 points and knocked down four of 13 3-pointers by the Cardinal (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who beat Washington for an 18th straight time at Maples Pavilion.

DiJonai Carrington contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Stanford, off to the program's best start since beginning 22-1 in 2013-14.

Amber Melgoza was held to nearly 11 points below her average, scoring eight points and committing five turnovers for Washington (8-10, 1-5), which didn't have a double-digit scorer in losing for the seventh time in eight games.

NO. 10 OREGON STATE 86, ARIZONA 64

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Destiny Slocum had four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as No. 10 Oregon State defeated Arizona.

Mikayla Pivec added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Taya Corosdale tied a career-high with 14 points and added nine rebounds for the Beavers (15-2, 5-0 Pac-12), who won their seventh in a row.

Aari McDonald had 20 points and Cate Reese scored 18 points for the Wildcats (13-4, 3-3), who lost to a top-10 opponent for the second game in a row.

NO. 14 MARQUETTE 96, SETON HALL 60

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 28 points to lead No. 14 Marquette past Seton Hall.

Amani Wilborn added 20 points for the Golden Eagles (15-3, 6-0 Big East). Erika Davenport had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle King had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Victoria Cardaci led Seton Hall (11-6, 3-3) with 16 points, making 4 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc. Shadeen Samuels had 15 points and Selena Philoxy added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

NO. 24 DEPAUL 73, ST. JOHN'S 64

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall scored 22 points and No. 24 DePaul used an early fourth-quarter outburst to hold off St. John's.

Stonewall, who hit four 3-pointers, scored 16 points in the first half as the Blue Demons (13-5, 4-2 Big East Conference) led 19-10 after one quarter and 34-29 at intermission. Kelly Campbell and Ashton Millender each scored 12 points for the Blue Demons, while Rebekah Dahlman added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Alisha Kebbe topped St. John's (8-9, 1-5) with 13 points, and Tiana England finished with 12 points and six assists.