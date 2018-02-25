LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asia Durr scored 20 points, and No. 4 Louisville claimed its first regular-season conference title in 17 years with an 81-49 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Louisville (29-2, 15-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and cruised to its fourth straight victory and eighth in nine games.

The Cardinals led by as much as 34-14 thanks to the hot shooting of Durr and Myisha Hines-Allen, both of whom scored 12 points in the first half.

Hines-Allen finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds for 43rd double-double of her career.

The Panthers (10-19, 2-14) used a 10-2 run midway through the third quarter to get within 12 points, but Louisville ended the period on an 11-1 run to put the game away. Durr, who entered Sunday as the leading scorer in ACC play, ended the run in spectacular fashion.

With less than 3 seconds left, she took the inbounds pass from three-quarters court, took a couple dribbles and put up a fadeaway 3-pointer from the corner. The shot swished as she fell off the court.

Pittsburgh lost its sixth straight and 10th of 11. Yacine Diop led the Panthers with 18 points, and Jasmine Whitney added 16.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers, the worst rebounding team in the ACC, saw that weakness exploited by Louisville. The Cardinals out-rebounded the Panthers 40-24, with 14 of them coming on the offensive end.

Louisville: The Cardinals have had some trouble getting off to strong starts lately, but that wasn't the case Sunday. Louisville, which shot 52.4 percent overall, made nine of its first 12 shots and led by as many as 12 in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: The Panthers will begin conference tournament play on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game time and opponent have not yet been announced.

Louisville: The top-seeded Cardinals earned a double bye in the tournament and will start play in a Friday afternoon quarterfinal.