Sophomore guard Paige Bueckers scored 28 points to pace Hopkins, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, to a 69-38 Lake Conference victory over visiting Wayzata on Friday night.

The loss was the first of the season for the Trojans (23-1), who are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.

The Royals (22-3), who led 41-19 at halftime, avenged a four-point loss to the Trojans on Jan. 12. In that game, the Royals led by 15 points at halftime (44-29) before the Trojans outscored the Royals 41-22 in the second half to rally for a 70-66 victory.

In other girls’ basketball action:

Lakeville North 78, Prior Lake 73 [OT]: Lauren Jensen scored 34 points and Analiese Tschida 23 to help the Panthers (19-5), ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, outlast the visiting Lakers. Mc- Kenna Hofschilda scored 34 points to lead the Lakers. Prior Lake (12-12) defeated Lakeville North 76-73 on Jan. 16 at Prior Lake.

DeLaSalle 85, Fridley 49: Senior guard Ayanna Gardner scored 25 points to lead the Islanders (15-6), ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, to the Tri-Metro Conference victory over the visiting Tigers.

Eastview 45, Shakopee 18: The Lightning used its best defensive effort of the season to remain unbeaten. The Lightning, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, allowed the Sabers just seven points in the first half as it improved to 24-0. Megan Walstad scored 11 points to lead the Lightning.

Boys’ basketball

Apple Valley 86, Rosemount 43: The Eagles, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, built a 53-19 halftime lead en route to their 11th consecutive victory. Luke Martens scored 21 points to lead the Eagles (18-4).

Champlin Park 78, Andover 25: Senior guard Josiah Strong scored 27 points as the Rebels, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, coasted to their 10th consecutive victory. The Rebels (17-5) led 46-12 at halftime.

Delano 83, Holy Family 61: Calvin Wishart scored 34 points to lead the visiting Tigers to the Wright County Conference victory. Nathan Hendler scored 26 for Holy Family to become the leading scorer in school history. Hendler, a senior guard, now has 1,193 career points to surpass the record of Justin Dahl, who had 1,190 points.

East Ridge 62, Roseville 38: Kendall Brown (21 points) and Ben Carlson (19 points) teamed to lead the host Raptors, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, to their fifth consecutive victory. The Raptors (17-5), who led by six at halftime, outscored the Raiders 34-16 in the second half.

Hopkins 89, Wayzata 63: The Royals, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, pulled away in the second half to their earn their 23rd consecutive victory. Junior Zeke Nnaji scored 23 points and junior Dane Zimmer scored 19 to lead the Royals (23-1), who led 43-36 at halftime. Drew Galinson led the Trojans (14-8) with 17 points.

Minnehaha Academy 68, Columbia Heights 56: JaVonni Bickham scored 14 points to lead the balanced Redhawks, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, past the host Hylanders, who are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A. Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren each added 13 points for the Redhawks (19-4), who led 29-18 at halftime. Deundra Roberson scored 19 points to lead the Hylanders (15-5). Roberson, a senior guard, surpassed 1,000 points for his career. The loss was the third consecutive for the Hylanders.

Boys’ hockey

White Bear Lake 6, Blaine 4: The Bears, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, scored three times in the final two minutes to rally for the victory in their regular-season finale. The Bears’ Chase Bill scored with 1:58 remaining to tie the score 4-4. Chase Hamstad scored at 16:08 and Max Jennrich followed at 16:29 for the Bears (20-3-2). Jennrich had two goals and an assist to lead the Bears. Bryce Brodzinski scored twice for the Bengals (8-13-3), who had a four-game winning streak ended.

Delano 2, Hutchinson 0: Delano, ranked No. 9 in Class 1A, closed out their regular-season with the shutout of the Tigers. Jack Paulson and Hogan Williams each scored for Delano (13-12).