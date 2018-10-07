– Seniors Nicole Schammel and Kelly Pannek scored third-period goals as the third-ranked Gophers women's hockey team rallied for a 2-2 tie Saturday with No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at AMSOIL Arena.

The teams played a scoreless overtime before UMD won a shootout for an extra point in the WCHA standings.

The Gophers earned three points in the WCHA standings; they opened the series with a 5-2 victory Friday.

The Gophers (3-0-1, 1-0-1-0 WCHA) went into the third period trailing by two goals, then overcame UMD Olympic champion goalie Maddie Rooney at the 6:09 mark of the third period.

Schammel scored off a feed from Crystalyn Hengler, who picked up her first collegiate point on the play, with 13:51 remaining in the game. Pannek then tied the score on a power-play goal set up by Patti Marshall and Amy Potomak with 11:31 to play. UMD's Ashton Bell had been called for checking from behind, a game misconduct.

Minnesota Duluth (2-1-1, 0-1-1-1 WCHA) got early goals from Gabbie Hughes and Anna Klein.

Hughes also scored in the shootout, as did Ryleigh Houston. Rooney stopped Potomak and Pannek in the shootout.

The Gophers outshot UMD 39-25. Rooney finished with 37 saves, and Sydney Scobee made 23 for the Gophers.

"Certainly we wanted to win in the shootout, and that didn't happen, but overall it was a great weekend with a win and a tie on the road against a real good team," Gophers coach Brad Frost said.

