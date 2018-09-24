CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson has named freshman Trevor Lawrence its starting quarterback for the Tigers' game against Syracuse this Saturday.

The team announced the decision on Monday. Senior Kelly Bryant had started the third-ranked Tigers (4-0) first four games with Lawrence coming off the bench early in each contest.

But Lawrence threw a career-best four touchdown passes in a 49-21 victory at Georgia Tech this past Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 Lawrence has completed 39 of 60 passes for 600 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

He got the Tigers rolling at Georgia Tech after Bryant failed to lead Clemson on scoring drives in the offense's first two series.

Lawrence replaced Bryant and led four TD drives in Clemson's next five series as the Tigers took a commanding 35-7 lead.

Bryant led Clemson to a 12-2 mark and the College Football Playoff last season.