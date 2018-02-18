RALEIGH, N.C. — Aislinn Konig made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Akela Maize added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and No. 25 NC State defeated Wake Forest 74-61 on Sunday despite Elisa Penna's nine 3-pointers.

Chelsea Nelson scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Kiara Leslie had 11 points for the Wolfpack (21-6, 10-4 ACC), who shot 49 percent and made 17 of 26 free throws to Wake Forest's 6 of 8. The Wolfpack has won nine of its last 10.

Penna was 9 of 13 from the arc, tying a program record for makes, and scored 34 points to surpass her previous career highs of four treys and 24 points.

The Wolfpack led 40-34 at halftime then broke the game open by outscoring Wake Forest 21-11 in the third quarter with Maize scoring 10 points and Konig eight. Wake Forest didn't get closer than 11 in the fourth quarter, that on Penna's final 3-pointer with two minutes left.