COLUMBIA, Mo. — Skylar Mays scored 11 points of his 24 points in the last three minutes of regulation and No. 25 LSU overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 2:08 to force overtime in an 86-80 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.
Ja'Vonte Smart made two 3-pointers in overtime and scored 14 points for the Tigers (16-3, 6-0 Southeastern Conference). Naz Reid also had 14 points, and Tremont Waters added 13.
Jordan Geist had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Missouri (10-8, 1-5). Jeremiah Tilmon added 15 points, and Javon Pickett had 13.
With LSU down 71-70, Waters missed a contested shot on a drive. Missouri's Ronnie Suggs was called for a foul battling for the rebound, sending Emmitt Williams to free throw line with 2.2 seconds left. He missed the first and made the second.
Missouri led 70-56 lead with 2:14 left in regulation.
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: Sophomore guard Mark Smith, the team's second-leading scorer at 12.6 points per game and the SEC's most accurate 3-point shooter at 47.5 percent, sat out with a left ankle injury. Smith twisted the ankle Wednesday night late in a loss at Arkansas. Freshman Torrence Watson got his first career start in Smith's place.
LSU: LSU kept pace with Tennessee at the top of the standings. The teams meet on Feb. 23 in Baton Rouge. LSU is 6-0 in conference play for the first time since 2006.
UP NEXT
Missouri: At Auburn on Wednesday night.
LSU: At LSU on Tuesday night.
