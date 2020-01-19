CHAMPAIGN, Ill, — Trent Frazier scored 16 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, to lead No. 24 Illinois to a 75-71 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

Illinois (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) had five players in double figures. Ayo Dosunmu scored 14 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 13, Kofi Cockburn 12 and Andres Feliz added 10.

Illinois led by four at the half and was up 69-60 with 3:50 remaining. Northwestern went on an 8-2 run capped by A.J. Turner's 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. Dosunmu answered with a jumper 26 seconds later. Miller Kopp hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds remaining to get Northwestern within 73-71. Dosunmu then hit two free throws a second later to seal the game.

Robbie Beran led Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) with 17 points. Kopp had 16 points, Pat Spencer 14 and Ryan Young added 12.

Frazier was 3 of 5 from the field in the first half, all three from beyond the 3-point line, He also hit two free throws and led all scorers with 11 points in the first frame.

Illinois led 38-34 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern has had rough go in the conference, but 0the Wildcats acquitted themselves well in a tough environment against a much taller and athletic Illinois squad.

Illinois did as expected, handling its in-state conference rival despite a well-fought first half.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Things get no easier for the Wildcats, who host No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday.

Illinois: Begins a two-game road trip, first against Purdue on Tuesday before visiting No. 19 Michigan on Jan. 25.