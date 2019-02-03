TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kiah Gillespie scored 12 of her 22 points in the first half when Florida State took control and the No. 24 Seminoles rolled to an 85-61 win over Wake Forest on Sunday.
Nicki Ekhomu added 17 points and Nausia Woolfolk had 14 as the Seminoles (19-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) put five players in double figures.
Gina Conti tied her career high with 19 points for the Demon Deacons (10-12, 1-8), who had 12 of their 18 turnovers in the first half when they fell behind 44-25.
Florida State made 11 of 19 shots in the first quarter, racing to a 24-12 lead. Three different Seminoles had 3-point plays, including Ekhomu, who had eight points. Gillespie had eight points in the second quarter.
FSU erased any hope of a Wake Forest comeback by shooting 57 percent in the second half despite going 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Wake Forest shot 58 percent but was only 7 of 13 from the foul line, where it finished 11 of 20. The Demon Deacons were outrebounded for just the fourth time this season, 34-22, and lost 27 points after turnovers.
