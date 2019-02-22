VERMILLION, S.D. — Ciara Duffy scored 16 points and Monica Arens 12, with both sinking four 3-pointers, and No. 23 South Dakota avenged its only Summit League loss this season with a 73-58 victory over Denver on Thursday night.

Hannah Sjerven added 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Coyotes (23-3, 12-1), who have won 11 straight games since losing at Denver 104-99 on Jan. 3. The Coyotes shot 49 percent, made 10 of 23 from the arc for 43.5 percent and outscored the Pioneers 20-9 off turnovers.

Denver's final lead came at 18-17 early in the second quarter before being outscored 15-6 the rest of the period, including nine points by Arens. Duffy had nine points in the third quarter when the Coyotes outscored the Pioneers 31-21.

Samantha Romanowski scored 12 points, Madison Nelson 12 and Lauren Loven 10 for Denver (14-12, 7-6). Loven came in with the most 3-pointers and the top percentage from the arc (47.2) in the nation. She was just 1 of 6 from distance against the Coyotes.