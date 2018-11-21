MINNEAPOLIS — Kenisha Bell scored 24 points, Taiye Bello grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 23 Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-42 on Tuesday night.
Minnesota was ahead 47-22 at halftime after scoring its most points in a half this season. It was also the Gophers' largest halftime lead of the year. Bello tied her career high of 18 rebounds in the third quarter, and Minnesota led 68-30 entering the fourth.
Mercedes Staples added 13 points, Jasmine Brunson had 12 and Destiny Pitts 11 for Minnesota (4-0), which outrebounded UAPB 50-19. The Gophers have started a season with four straight victories for the fourth straight season.
Minnesota, which is in the middle of a six-game homestand to begin the season, has held its opponents to 47, 53, 48 and 42 points so far.
Sha'Kendra Tilley led UAPB (0-3) with 10 points. Atitiana Vincent was held to nine points on 4-of-14 shooting. The Golden Lady Lions were just 16 of 55 from the field (29 percent), including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.