GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jessica Lindstrom posted her 15th double-double this season with 16 points and 13 rebounds and No. 22 Green Bay defeated Oakland 78-48 on Friday night to win the outright Horizon League regular-season crown.

Allie LeClaire scored 13 points to move into the program's top 10 all-time scoring leaders and Karly Murphy and Mackenzie Wolf added 10 points each for the Phoenix (25-3, 15-2), who have won 20 consecutive conference titles.

Sha'Keya Graves scored 15 points and Taylor Gleason and Leah Somerfield 11 each for the Golden Grizzlies (13-15, 6-11).

Green Bay shot only 18 percent from the arc but was 26 of 43 otherwise while dominating the boards 48-30 and holding a 50-16 advantage in points in the paint

LeClaire had 10 points in the first half when Green Bay took a 40-22 lead. The Phoenix led by 21 with 7:25 left in the game.