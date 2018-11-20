COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sophie Cunningham had 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 21 Missouri past SIU-Edwardsville 59-36 on Monday night.
In the second half, Cunningham moved into sixth in program history with 1,626 points.
Amber Smith and Grace Berg each added 10 points for Missouri (3-1). The Tigers made 13 of 18 free throws compared to SIUE's seven attempts.
The Tigers led 27-17 at halftime and Cunningham secured her ninth career double-double in the third quarter as they led 40-23.
Coach Robin Pingeton won her 150th game at Missouri, which allowed its fewest points since a 55-35 victory over Nebraska on Nov. 14, 2016.
Sydney Bauman had 12 points and eight rebounds for SIUE (2-1). The Cougars shot 28 percent from the floor, turned it over 19 times and were outscored 32-14 in the paint.
