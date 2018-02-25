RENO, Nev. — Caleb Martin scored 25 points, Jordan Caroline had 21 points and 14 rebounds and No. 20 Nevada clinched the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament with a 92-83 victory over Colorado State on Sunday.

Cody Martin, Caleb's twin brother, had 17 points and 10 assists for the Wolf Pack (25-5, 14-2 Mountain West), who clinched at least a share of the regular-season championship for the second consecutive year. Nevada has road games against UNLV and San Diego State remaining, but has a two-game lead over second-place Boise State and holds the tiebreaker over the Broncos.

Prentiss Nixon had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado State (11-19, 4-13). Anthony Bonner added 19 points and Nico Carvarcho had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Rams, who kept the game tight until the waning moments.

Colorado State led 52-49 on a 3-pointer by Nixon with 14:53 remaining, but Caleb Martin hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 52. The shot sparked a 14-5 run, and the Wolf Pack never trailed again.

Nevada led 40-38 at halftime. The Wolf Pack struggled from the field for much of the game, hitting 33 of 77 shots (42.9 percent), including 10 of 27 3-pointers (37 percent). Colorado State hit 29 of 62 shots (46.8 percent) and was 13 of 32 (40.6 percent) on 3-pointers.

The Rams out-rebounded the Wolf Pack 21-12 in the first half, but ended with a 43-42 edge as Nevada had a 30-22 edge in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada overcame first-half shooting woes to score 52 points in the second half and put away a persistent Colorado State team.

SENIOR DAY

Nevada honored its three seniors — Kendall Stephens, Hallice Cooke and Elijah Foster — in their final home game

UP NEXT

Colorado State hosts New Mexico on Wednesday in its final regular-season game.

Nevada closes out the regular season with road games against UNLV on Wednesday and San Diego State on Saturday.