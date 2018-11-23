ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Katie Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 22 points and No. 2 UConn beat Mississippi 90-50 on Thursday night in the Paradise Jam.
The Huskies (3-0) extended their regular-season winning streak to 118 games.
Napheesa Collier added a season-best 18 points and had 10 rebounds, Christyn Williams had 13 points, Megan Walker 12, Olivia Nelson-Ododa 11 and Crystal Dangerfield 10 in the Huskies' biggest blowout of the season.
Shannon Dozier and Crystal Allen finished with 11 points each for the Rebels (3-2).
BIG PICTURE
UConn: The regular-season winning streak dates to the second game of the 2014-2015 season, an overtime loss to Stanford.
Mississippi: The Rebels have lost 11 straight to Top 10 teams since the 2015-2016 season, when they downed then-No. 9 Kentucky 73-65.
UP NEXT
UConn: Face St. John's on Friday.
Mississippi: The Rebels face Purdue on Friday.
