Connor Ford scored on a power play at 3 minutes, 15 seconds of overtime to give No. 18 Bowling Green a 3-2 victory over host Minnesota State Mankato, ranked No. 2, in WCHA men's hockey

Charlie Gerard scored on a power play and Reggie Lutz at even strength to give the Mavericks a 2-0 lead just over 8½ minutes into the game. But the Falcons tied it on goals by Alex Rauhauser with 2:35 left in the first and Cameron Wright at 5:02 of the second.

Dryden McKay had 30 saves for MSU Mankato, Eric Dop 31 for Bowling Green.

Big Ten

No. 12 Penn State 4, No. 7 Wisconsin 2: Sam Sternschein's goal at 11:50 of the third period for the host Nittany Lions broke a 2-all tie. Teammate Natahn Sucese added an empty-netter with 1:32 left for the final margin. Jake Gorniak and Wyatt Kalynuk scored the Badgers' goals.

No. 13 Ohio State 3, Michigan 2: Quinn Preston and Austin Pooley scored goals in the first four minutes of the third period as the Buckeyes rallied to beat the visiting Wolverines.

Nonconference

Princeton 5, No. 16 St. Cloud State 3: The Tigers built a 4-1 lead midway through the second period and held on against the host Huskies. Sam Hentges, Spencer Meier and Jack Ahcan scored for SCSU.

No. 4 Cornell 3, Michigan St. 2: Max Andreev's power-play goal at 14:31 of the second period for the Big Red broke a 2-all tie. Dennis Cesana and Patrick Khodorenko scored power-play goals for the Spartans.

