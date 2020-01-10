The Gophers will try to extend their 12-game unbeaten streak at St. Cloud State this weekend.

The No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey team will try to keep two streaks alive when it plays at St. Cloud State at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday in a WCHA series.

Minnesota (17-1-3, 9-1-2-1 WCHA) has an NCAA-best 12-game unbeaten streak (9-0-3) since a 4-3 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 25 and it has a 10-game winning streak against the Huskies, including a 3-0 and 4-2 sweep over them in mid-October at Ridder Arena.

“We know how dangerous they are, in Game 2 earlier his year against them we were tied in the third period and found a way to win,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said.

“They are a team that is playing very structured hockey in particular defensively. They have a good goalie in [Emma] Polusny and they are tough to score against and with a few difference-makers up front, it makes it a challenge.”

Polusny was named the WCHA goalie of the week after the Huskies (4-14-3, 0-12-0) lost 1-0 in overtime to Bemidji State and tied Minnesota State Mankato 2-2 in the Minnesota Cup in Duluth last weekend. Polusny, a junior from Mound, made 82 saves in the two games combined. She has a .917 save percentage.

“[The Huskies] are going to get their first win [in the WCHA] eventually,” Frost said. “They are just too good of a team to not. We will need to be at our best certainly this weekend.”

The Gophers are also solid in the net with Sydney Scobee, who leads the conference with a 1.46 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. Minnesota’s three leading scorers all play on the same line: Sarah Potomak (14 goals, 15 assists for 29 points), Grace Zumwinkle (16-12—28) and Taylor Heise (11-15—26).

News Services