Three first-period goals were plenty for goalie Sydney Scobee, and the second-ranked Gophers women’s hockey team completed a weekend sweep of host St. Cloud State with a 3-0 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Minnesota (19-1-3, 11-1-2-1 WCHA), helped by Wisconsin’s 3-2 loss to Bemidji State, returned to the top of the WCHA standings.

The Gophers extended their unbeaten streak to 14 games (11-0-3). Madeline Wethington scored 3:39 into the game before Alex Woken doubled the lead midway through the opening period. Taylor Heise then scored the Gophers’ first power-play goal since Nov. 15.

Scobee’s shutout was her NCAA-leading sixth of the season.

Boxscore: Gophers 3, St. Cloud State 0

“Sydney Scobee was really, really good,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Getting those three goals … and then playing solid defense the rest of the way was really good for our team.”

Emma Polusny made 37 saves for St. Cloud State (4-16-3, 0-14-0), which lost to the Gophers for the 12th time in a row.

