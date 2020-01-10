No. 19 Michigan (11-4, 2-2) vs. Minnesota (8-7, 2-3)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Michigan looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Minnesota. Michigan has won by an average of 10 points in its last five wins over the Golden Gophers. Minnesota's last win in the series came on Feb. 19, 2017, an 83-78 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota's Daniel Oturu, Alihan Demir and Payton Willis have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Zavier Simpson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. Simpson has 24 field goals and 47 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Minnesota is 0-5 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Michigan is a perfect 10-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points and has averaged 79 points per game over its last five.

WINNING WHEN: The Golden Gophers are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 3-7 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Wolverines are 8-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 3-4 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.