NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Que Morrison scored 16 points, and 19th ranked Georgia upset No. 14 Missouri 55-41 Friday night in the Southeastern Conference women's tournament quarterfinals.
With the win, third-seeded Georgia (25-5) reached the semifinals for the first time since 2013. The Lady Bulldogs will play eighth-ranked South Carolina, a 73-62 winner over Tennessee, on Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs took control by outscoring Missouri 20-9 in the third quarter. Missouri led 25-22 when Caliya Robinson's jumper with 7:33 put Georgia ahead to stay, and the Lady Bulldogs took a 40-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Engram added 14 points, and Taja Cole had 13 for Georgia.
Missouri (24-7) never got closer than five in the fourth quarter with Georgia holding the Tigers to a season-worst 27.1 percent shooting for the game.
Jordan Frericks led Missouri with 10 points before fouling out with 1:15 left. Sophie Cunningham also fouled out for the Tigers.
