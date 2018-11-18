SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Freshman Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds, nearly getting her second straight double-double, and No. 18 Syracuse eased past Bucknell 70-56 on Sunday.
Tiana Mangakahia, who entered averaging a team-high 17.3 points, added 13 points for Syracuse (3-1), which was 16 of 21 from the line compared to Bucknell's eight attempts.
The Bison used a 9-0 run to pull within two points late in the first half, but Syracuse had a 34-28 lead at the break after Miranda Drummond's 4-point play. The Orange closed the third quarter on a 5-0 run for a 54-48 lead after forcing 21 turnovers.
Ellie Mack and Abby Kapp each scored 11 points for Bucknell (2-2). Kyi English added 10 points and Kaitlyn Slagus had nine points and seven rebounds. Mack had three of Bucknell's nine 3-pointers.
There were 55 combined turnovers in the game, 31 by Bucknell.
