TAMPA, Fla. — Kitija Laksa scored 32 points, Maria Jespersen had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 18 South Florida beat Houston 81-65 on Wednesday night to seal the No. 2 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
It was Laksa's second straight 30-plus game and her fifth of the season. Jespersen recorded her league-best 16th double-double of the season in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ten of her points came in the final 3:10 of the second quarter as South Florida finished the half on a 17-0 run for a 42-33 lead.
Laia Flores dished out 11 assists for South Florida (23-5, 12-2), which had 16 helpers on 23 field goals.
Angela Harris scored 21 points for her third straight game of at least 20 points for Houston (20-8, 9-5). Jasmyne Harris added 14 points and Serithia Hawkins 12.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.