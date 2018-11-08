RALEIGH, N.C. — Grace Hunter scored 16 points, Kai Crutchfield added 15 and No. 17 North Carolina State used a big run in the fourth quarter to defeat Belmont 77-62 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night.

The Wolfpack, who have won 16 straight openers, led 55-52 after three quarters and twice swapped baskets with the Bruins before Hunter knocked down a jumper. Crutchfield followed with a 3-pointer and another jumper before Aislinn Konig drilled a 3. The same trio scored the next eight points with Hunter finishing the 18-0 surge for a 77-56 lead with 2:54 to play.

Belmont, which went 31-4 and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament for the third straight year to make the NCAA Tournament, missed seven shots and had three turnovers during the more than five-minute drought.

Konig finished with 11 points and Elissa Cunane 12, combining with Crutchfield to help give the N.C. State bench a 36-16 advantage.

Jenny Roy had 14 points and Ellie Harmeyer and Darby Maggard 13 each for Belmont.