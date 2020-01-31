COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaila Charles scored 19 points to lead five Maryland players in double figures and the 17th-ranked Terrapins eased by Ohio State 85-65 on Thursday night.

Maryland closed the first quarter on a 15-2 run to take a 23-8 lead and it was 45-23 at the break after another closing 7-1 run. Ohio State was just 7-of-26 shooting in the first half with 12 turnovers.

Shakira Austin and Taylor Mikesell each added 15 points for Maryland (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten), which has won six straight games since losing at Iowa, now ranked No. 18, on Jan. 9. Blair Watson had nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks, Diamond Miller scored 13 points and Stephanie Jones had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Charles scored a season-high 28 points in the first meeting on Jan. 6 as the Terrapins beat Ohio State 72-62 in College Park.

Braxtin Miller scored 15 points, and Dorka Juhasz had 14 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (11-9, 4-5).