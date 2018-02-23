FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chennedy Carter scored 21 points and No. 17 Texas A&M scored its most points ever in a conference game, rolling to a 104-60 win over Arkansas on Thursday night.

Jasmine Lumpkin had 17 points for the Aggies (21-8, 10-5 Southeastern Conference) and Khaalia Hillsman and Danni Williams had 16 points apiece. Anriel Howard had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Texas A&M, which had a 48-28 rebounding advantage.

Williams was the only starter not in double figures as the Aggies led 55-33 at halftime. A&M outscored the Razorbacks (12-15, 3-11) 36-14 in the third quarter to take a 91-47 lead.

Texas A&M made 14 of 18 shots in the third quarter, 5 of 6 from distance — where they finished 9 of 14 — and shot 57 percent overall. Arkansas shot 30 percent for the game and 6 of 27 from distance.

Jailyn Mason had 15 for Arkansas.