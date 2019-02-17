SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Miranda Drummond scored 17 points with six rebounds, Tiana Mangakahia had 15 points, six rebounds and nine assists and No. 16 Syracuse defeated Wake Forest 77-57 on Sunday.
Digna Strautmane and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 10 points each for the Orange (19-6, 8-4 ACC), who beat the Demon Deacons (10-15, 1-11) for the fourth time in a row. Syracuse shot 42 percent, better than Wake Forest's 35 percent, and made 13 of 33 from the arc — five by Drummond — to 5 of 14 for Wake Forest.
Alex Sharp, who missed the last 10 games with a broken hand, returned to lead the Demon Deacons with 17 points, with three 3-pointers plus eight rebounds and five assists.
Strautmane made a 3-pointer five seconds into the game and the Orange led thereafter but didn't pull away until the fourth quarter by outscoring Wake Forest 24-11.
