STILLWATER, Okla. — Sug Sutton scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, adding seven rebounds and six assists, to lead No. 15 Texas to a 61-55 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.
With the victory, the Longhorns (20-5, 10-3 Big 12 Conference) have now won at least 20 games in six straight seasons. Texas held on to second place in conference play by improving to 8-1 on the road this season. The Longhorns are now 13-10 all-time on OSU's floor.
Joyner Holmes scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Texas, and she made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 32 seconds to preserve the win. Danni Williams and reserve Charli Collier scored 10 points apiece.
Vivian Gray and Braxtin Miller topped the Cowgirls (13-10, 4-8) with 14 points each, but they combined to make 10 of 29 shots as OSU shot 34 percent from the floor.
The Longhorns outrebounded OSU 47-29.
