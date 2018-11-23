CANCUN, Mexico — Kiara Leslie and Grace Hunter each had a double-double, Aislinn Konig had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and six assists, and the No. 15 N.C. State women beat Michigan State 78-74 on Thursday night in the Cancun Challenge.
Leslie finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Hunter scored 16 with 11 boards. Erika Cassell scored 12 points for N.C. State (5-0).
Victoria Gaines scored seven points during a 9-3 spurt that trimmed Michigan State's deficit to 74-72 with 15 seconds left. Cassell hit two free throws on the other end and, after Gaines made a jumper with two seconds left, Hunter capped the scoring with two foul shots.
Shay Colley led Michigan State (3-1) with 20 points, Taryn McCutcheon scored 16 and Gaines finished 15, including nine in the final 3½ minutes.
Hunter scored the final five points in a 14-0 run to close the first quarter that made it 25-12 going into the second and the Wolfpack never again trailed. McCutcheon's 3-pointer made it 32-all with four minutes left in the first half but Leslie and Hunter made back-to-back 3s as N.C. State scored 10 of the next 14 points to make it 42-36 at the half.
