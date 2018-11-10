CHICAGO — Rebekah Dahlman scored eight of her 21 points in the final eight minutes to help No. 15 DePaul women rally from an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Green Bay 73-64 on Friday night.
The Blue Demons (1-0) trailed 61-53 on Frankie Wurtz's layup with 7:32 left in the game. From there DePaul outscored the Phoenix 20-3 with Green Bay missing all but one of its final 13 shots.
Green Bay (0-2) opened the game with an 18-6 lead and stayed in front for most of the second and third quarters.
Ashton Millender added 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Tanita Allen scored 10 for the Blue Demons. DePaul took 39 of its 61 shot attempts from the 3-point line and made 13 from distance.
Wurtz led the Phoenix with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds. Green Bay made 27 of its first 46 shots before going cold down the stretch.
