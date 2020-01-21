MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to a 97-59 victory over Texas on Monday night.

Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week.

Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped two straight after falling to No. 3 Kansas at home on Saturday.

The Longhorns were out of this one pretty early.

Texas got outhustled for rebounds and loose balls and suffered through two long scoring droughts in the first half. Matt Coleman, Kamaka Hepa, Jericho Sims and Royce Hamm picked up three first-half fouls apiece.

Only Sims eventually fouled out, but the Mountaineers used a lopsided advantage in free throws during a 20-0 run that gave them a 43-15 lead 2 minutes before halftime.

Coach Bob Huggins had chided his players for not heeding his warning about locking down Kansas State, which dropped 84 points against one of the nation's top defenses on Saturday.

West Virginia listened to him against Texas. The Longhorns were held to 36% shooting for the game.

Jase Febres led Texas with 18 points, and Coleman added 15.

RUPP NEXT

Huggins picked up his 875th career Division I victory. With his next win, he'll tie Kentucky's Adolph Rupp for seventh place all time.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns had kept the game close for the first seven minutes, then started bleeding fouls. They committed 18 turnovers for the game, set a season low for first half points scored (20) and gave up the most in a game all season.

West Virginia: Nine players scored at least seven points. The Mountaineers outrebounded the Longhorns 53-25 and had a 27-4 advantage in second-chance points. West Virginia improved to 9-0 at home.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

West Virginia hosts Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.