COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and No. 14 Ohio State defeated Northwestern 88-54 on Wednesday night, moving the Buckeyes closer to at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.
If the Buckeyes (23-6, 12-3) win at home against Rutgers on Sunday they will finish in no worse than a tie for the title. They are a half-game ahead of Maryland (11-3) and 1½ in front of Nebraska (10-4), who each have two games left, including a matchup against each other in their regular-season finale.
Linnae Harper added 15 points and Stephanie Mavunga and Sierra Calhoun, the latter with four 3-pointers, 14 each for Ohio State, which shot 60 percent and made 8 of 17 3-point attempts.
Ohio State led by 15 after the first quarter and stayed ahead comfortably in double figures.
Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-19, 3-12) for her 17th double-double this season, leaving her one short of tying the school record.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.