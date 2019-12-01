LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard led a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 14 Kentucky cruised to an 81-52 win over Austin Peay on Sunday.

KeKe McKinney added 12 points for the Wildcats (7-0) and three players had 10. Amanda Paschal had nine rebounds and six assists to go with her seven points.

Brianah Ferby led the Governors (6-1) with 13 points.

McKinney opened the scoring with a three-point play and after Austin Peay scored the Wildcats ran off eight points and turned that into a 13-3 run for a 16-5 lead. It was 24-17 after one quarter but Kentucky opened the second quarter with seven straight points and made that an 18-2 run.

Kentucky shot 53% in the first half and held the Governors to 29% and forced 15 turnovers, good for 16 points.

The Wildcats stayed hot and finished at 57% for the game despite going 4 of 13 from 3-point range.

