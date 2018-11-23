VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Doniyah Cliney and Bianca Jackson had 14 points apiece and Tyasha Harris scored 13 to help No. 13 South Carolina beat ETSU 101-55 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the Vancouver Showcase.
Nelly Perry and Elysa Wesolek each scored 10 for South Carolina (3-1).
Cliney hit two 3-pointers in the opening 90 seconds to spark a 20-4 run over the first four-plus minutes and South Carolina never trailed. The Gamecocks hit their first 10 field-goal attempts, including five 3-pointers, and opened a 20-point lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. ETSU scored 12 of the next 14 points to trim its deficit to 33-23 early in the second but Harris answered with a 3-point play that ignited a 9-0 spurt and the Buccaneers got no closer.
Raven Dean led ETSU with nine points. Erica Haynes-Overton, who came in averaging a team-leading 15.8 points per game, scored eight on 1-of-11 shooting.
The Buccaneers (0-5), who won 20 games and appeared in the Women's NIT last postseason, are off to their worst start since losing 10 straight to open the 2011-12 season.
