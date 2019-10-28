The Gophers will kick off against Penn State at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 at TCF Bank Stadium.

It will be a showdown of two of the nine undefeated teams left in the FBS (both at 8-0 overall, 5-0 in the Big Ten conference). It also pits the No. 13 Gophers against their first ranked opponent of the season, No. 5 Penn State. The game will air on ABC.

While a big matchup, it likely won't be the headliner, as No. 1 LSU will take on No. 2 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. that same Saturday. According to ESPN Stats and Info, this is the first time in the Associated Press top-25 poll era that two games featuring all 8-0 teams will occur on the same day.

The Gophers and Nittany Lions are on a bye week currently.