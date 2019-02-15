SPOKANE, Wash. — Zykera Rice scored 15 points and Jessie Loera added 13, with the duo combining to go 10 of 13 from the field, and No. 13 Gonzaga rolled to its seventh-straight win Thursday night, swamping San Diego 71-44.
The Bulldogs (23-2, 12-1 West Coast Conference) improved to 12-0 at home by shooting 55 percent (26 of 37) and dominating the boards 40-29. San Diego (8-17, 1-13) lost its 12th straight by shooting 28 percent (15 of 53), going 2 of 8 from 3-point range and 12 of 24 from the foul line.
Gonzaga led 22-6 after one quarter and 42-12 at the half. San Diego was 3 of 14 in the first quarter, 1 of 12 in the second. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were 14 of 21 at the break.
Gonzaga has held league opponents to less than 60 points with a scoring margin of 19.6 and a plus-7.6 on the boards
Leticia Soares scored 10 points for the Toreros.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.