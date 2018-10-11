No. 15 Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan (5-1, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

Line: Michigan by 8.

Series record: Michigan leads 50-15-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Both teams need a win to bolster their chance to reach the Big Ten championship game and to possibly earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

KEY MATCHUP

Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook against Michigan's defense. Hornibrook has won each of his last 10 road games, completing 68 percent of his passes with 18 TDs and just three interceptions. The Wolverines are giving up a nation-low 134 yards passing a game. Hornibrook was 9 of 25 for a career-low 36 percent with a TD and a career-high three INTs two years ago at the Big House.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: RB Jonathan Taylor. The sophomore is averaging a nation-high 169.8 yards rushing and has run for 200-plus yards twice this season. Taylor had 19 carries for 132 yards in last year's 24-10 win over Michigan at home.

Michigan: QB Shea Patterson. He has thrown 10 TDs and two INTs since not throwing for a score and having an INT in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame. Patterson has connected on 69 percent of his passes for 1,187 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin has won a record 17 Big Ten regular-season games in a row, the nation's longest active streak in a conference, since losing to Ohio State on Oct. 15, 2016. ... The Wolverines' last win against a ranked Big Ten team was Oct. 1, 2016, against the eighth-ranked Badgers. ... Badgers coach Paul Chryst is 15-1 on the road. ... The Wolverines lead the nation in total defense, giving up 230.5 yards per game. ... Wisconsin is the only team in the Big Ten's West Division without a conference loss. ... Michigan DE Chase Winovich is averaging 1.8 tackles for losses, leading the Big Ten and ranking No. 13 in the country.